Owner of popular NoDa beer shop charged with embezzlement

Jason Scott Glunt, 43, owner of Salud Beer Shop in NoDa, was arrested Thursday on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Glunt, 43, of Charlotte, was charged with nine counts of embezzlement of state property, involving approximately $442,914 in North Carolina sales taxes, DOR officials stated Friday in a news release.

The alleged embezzlement occurred from July 1, 2015, to Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2024.

Indictments allege that Glunt, as the managing member of Salud, LLC, doing business as Salud Beer Shop / Salud Cerveceria, aided and abetted the business in embezzling, misapplying, and converting state property for its own use.

Salud is on North Davidson Street in the heart of NoDa.

During this time, Glunt was responsible for collecting, holding in trust, and remitting North Carolina and Mecklenburg County sales tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Glunt appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $150,000 bond.

He is out on bond and his first court appearance is scheduled for Monday in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Glunt resulted from an investigation conducted by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigation Division in Raleigh.

