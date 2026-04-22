2 found dead in Watauga County house fire

VILAS, N.C. — Two people were killed in an explosion and large fire at a Watauga County home on April 15.

According to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders got the call to the house on Burl Brown Road in Vilas just before 2 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a large fire encompassing the home, a nearby barn and a large shed.

It wasn’t until 4 a.m. that responders were able to control the fire and conduct a search of the home. Inside, they discovered Bruce Alan Harris, 77, and Sandra Smith Harris, 75, had succumbed to smoke inhalation and fire conditions inside.

The Watauga County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, but officials say they do not suspect foul play.

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