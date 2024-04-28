2 treated by MEDIC after large apartment fire in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire in south Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Fishers Farm Lane around 3 p.m. A second alarm was struck shortly after the fire broke out. Firefighters arrived to fire showing at the scene. The fire was controlled in 50 minutes by 60 firefighters.

Structure Fire: 6800 block of Fishers Farm Ln. E24 on scene with fire showing. Station 24’s area. pic.twitter.com/04h1KalY9X — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 28, 2024

Paramedics said two people were evaluated with non-life threatening injuries.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about the cause of the fire.

