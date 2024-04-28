Local

2 treated by MEDIC after large apartment fire in south Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Channel 9 is working to learn more about the cause of the fire.

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire in south Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Fishers Farm Lane around 3 p.m. A second alarm was struck shortly after the fire broke out. Firefighters arrived to fire showing at the scene. The fire was controlled in 50 minutes by 60 firefighters.

Paramedics said two people were evaluated with non-life threatening injuries.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about the cause of the fire.

