Firefighters battle flames at east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Crews were out in east Charlotte Tuesday morning battling a fire at a home.

It happened before 6:30 a.m. on Lanterntree Lane, off of Albemarle Road near Harrisburg Road.

Channel 9 crews arrived on scene around 6:40 a.m. to find flames shooting out of a house.

Paramedics said they were providing patient care but didn’t specify who was hurt or how seriously.

It’s not clear how the fire started or how much damaged it caused.

No further information was released.

