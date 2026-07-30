2 hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Two people were hurt in a northwest Charlotte shooting Thursday morning, MEDIC said.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. along Free Creek Lane.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another patient was transported with minor injuries.

Channel 9 is asking the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about what led up to the shooting and if there’s any active threat to people in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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