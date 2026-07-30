Pedestrian seriously hurt in southwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after MEDIC said they were hit by a car in southwest Charlotte.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on Woodlawn Road at Nations Crossing Road. That’s just east of Interstate 77.

MEDIC said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officials shut down Woodlawn Road and the nearby I-77 ramp to investigate. The crash is now causing major traffic delays in the area.

UPDATE: Woodlawn Rd. is CLOSED at Nations Crossong Rd. so CMPD can investigate what led up to a pedestrian crash that sent 1 person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.#clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/urOzysIwVG — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) July 30, 2026

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Channel 9 is asking for more information about what led up to the crash and if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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