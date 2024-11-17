2 injured after house explosion in Union County

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — A man and a woman are in the hospital Sunday morning after a house explosion near Weddington, North Carolina.

Emergency officials in Union County say that they were called to the home around 9 a.m. after numerous reports of a large explosion.

Deputies say a severe portion of the home had heavy damage when they arrived on scene.

Officials say that two people inside of the home at the time of the explosion.

First responders say that a man was flown to the Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in critical condition and a woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

The Union County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the ATF are investigating to determine the cause of the explosion.

Officials say that this was an isolated incident and is now contained.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as we receive them.

RELATED STORY: Man flown to hospital with burns after explosion, fire at Burke County home

Man flown to hospital with burns after explosion, fire at Burke County home

©2024 Cox Media Group