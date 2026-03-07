2 injured in related shootings in west Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people were injured in two related shootings in west Charlotte on Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

One person was injured in a shooting on Glenmoor Drive around 8:30 a.m.

MEDIC responded to the scene. Officials said the patient was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injury.

A gunshot wound victim was found several streets over from a related shooting, MEDIC said.

The patient had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

