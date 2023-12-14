2 juveniles in stolen car arrested after chase ends in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two juveniles were taken into custody Thursday morning after a chase ended in Rock Hill, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the pair was in a stolen car.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over an apartment complex on Workman Street around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, which is where the chase ended. A car had apparently gone through a fence.

The chase began in Rock Hill, went into Charlotte at one point, and then ended in Rock Hill. Cars from the York County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were at the scene.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles were taken into custody.

Channel 9 is looking into what led up to the chase and whether the juveniles will be charged.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Man leads police on chase from Salisbury Tractor Supply to Charlotte)

Man leads police on chase from Salisbury Tractor Supply to Charlotte





©2023 Cox Media Group