Jewelry store heist under investigation in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Thieves in Rock Hill appear to have taken a page from the Looney Tunes cartoon show.

The Rock Hill Police Department said the burglars cut a hole in the nail salon in order to break into the jewelry store next door Sunday morning.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke with the daughter of the owner of Norman Hege Jewelers, who said the thieves didn’t make off with much.

Police said the back door of the nail salon was pried open. Then a hole was created through the adjoining wall of the jewelry store. This caused an alarm to be activated.

Kristin Hege Sandler, the owner’s daughter, said all of the expensive jewelry had been put away in a safe, so the thieves only got away with $1,000 worth of stuff.

Sandler said the situation is disheartening and very frustrating to deal with.

“It does kind of make my heart hurt that somebody’s that desperate that they can’t think of any other way to do things,” Sandler said.

She said the damage to the store would cost more to repair than the items that were taken.

