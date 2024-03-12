2 kids hospitalized for possible fentanyl overdose at NC daycare

KENANSVILLE, N.C. — Two children ended up in the hospital for a potential fentanyl overdose after an employee gave them pills disguised as candy, Duplin County deputies say.

It happened on Wednesday at Lou Anna’s Childcare Center in Kenansville, east of Fayetteville.

Deputies say the children were unresponsive but have since been treated and released from the hospital.

According to investigators, the parents turned over the pills when they realized it was not candy.

The daycare is cooperating with the investigation, but no arrests have been made.

Channel 9 asked the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office if the pills tested positive for fentanyl.

