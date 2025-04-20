2 killed, 1 charged after crash in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are dead and one person is in custody after a crash in Iredell County Saturday night.

State highway patrol deputies were called to I-77 South near mile marker 62 just after 10 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Through their investigation officials determined that a truck traveling south on the highway struck an SUV causing both vehicles to travel off the right side of the road.

The driver, Jessica Horton, 47, of the SUV and an unnamed passenger were ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies’ investigation determined that speed and impairment were contributing factors to this crash.

The driver of truck, Benjamin Overton, 31 was charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving, and driving while his license was revoked.

Overton received a $2,500,000 bond and is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center.

Officials say more charges could be coming after consultation with the district attorney’s office.

The southbound lanes of I-77 were closed for approximately ten hours while deputies investigated.

RELATED STORY: 1 killed, 3 hurt in southwest Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

1 killed, 3 hurt in southwest Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

©2025 Cox Media Group