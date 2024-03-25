2 killed after plane from Mooresville crashes in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two people died in a plane crash Monday afternoon in Florida, and records say the plane was from the Mooresville, North Carolina, area.

According to reporting by Channel 9′s sister station, Action News Jax, the crash happened as the plane was returning to the Northeast Florida Regional Airport. Florida Highway Patrol told ANJ that the crash happened in a wooded area on the northern side of St. Augustine.

The plane was a Mooney M20. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was registered to Hofer Aero LLC, which is based out of Mooresville. According to a flight history on Flightaware.com, the plane had just left Lake Norman Airpark and arrived in Northeast Florida on Sunday.

Authorities haven’t identified the victims in the crash.

The FAA is investigating, along with the National Transportation Safety Board. No cause of the crash has been released.

According to radio communications obtained by Action News Jax, the pilot in the plane indicated to the air traffic controller that the “door just popped open” and they needed to come back for a landing. The plane was cleared to turn around but ceased communications.

