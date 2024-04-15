2 killed in separate shootings over the weekend in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating two separate shootings over the weekend that left two people dead.

The first shooting happened Saturday night during a memorial service at Jersey City Park on W. Kerr Street, according to SPD. Officers found out about the shooting after the victim was taken to the hospital around 9 p.m.

Police identified the victim in that shooting as 26-year-old Shaleek Jaqwon Williams.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, the police department got a call about a shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Alyssia Nicole Salter after she had been shot.

Salter died at the hospital, SPD said.

Police are working on both cases, but no suspects have been identified as of Monday. SPD said it’s working with “state and federal partners” to investigate and “develop ideas on how to prevent this kind of senseless violence.”

Channel 9 is working on getting more information on the shootings. Check back for updates.

(WATCH: Man leads police on chase from Salisbury Tractor Supply to Charlotte)

Man leads police on chase from Salisbury Tractor Supply to Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group