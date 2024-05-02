Woman arrested after deadly shooting of 21-year-old in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man last weekend in southwest Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, investigators got a warrant for first-degree murder against 20-year-old Olivia Nicole Cain.

Cain is accused of a shooting that killed Bryan Miller Eakin over the weekend. CMPD officers were called to a home on Douglas Drive around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for an assault call and found Eakin dead.

CMPD announced on Thursday that Cain was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail on the murder charge. She’s being held without bond.

Details about what led to the shooting haven’t been released yet. CMPD didn’t say if Cain and Eakin knew each other.

