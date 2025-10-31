2 more arrested in connection with motel robbery, murder

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Police have arrested a second and third person in connection with a homicide that took place early in October in south Charlotte.

Police arrested three people, 32-year-old Ronnie Fewell, 42-year-old Anthony Horton and 22-year-old Maurice Orear, in connection with the murder of 53-year-old Ronald Neville.

Neville was killed on Oct. 10 at the Motel 6 on Wallingford Street. He was found shot to death, police said.

Fewell was arrested on Oct. 22 and police were still searching for Hortan and Orear until their arrests were announced on Friday.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 9, Fewell was allegedly seen on surveillance video with two other men walking to the victim’s room. The video shows the suspects “force their way into the room,” and they quickly leave after being in the room for several seconds. Police say one of the suspects came out of the hotel room holding a backpack.

The three suspects are facing charges of murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy.

