2 people shot in Salisbury, no arrest made

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting in Salisbury on Friday night, the Salisbury Police Department confirmed.
The shooting happened on Lloyd Street, but a block number or time hasn’t been released yet.
Both of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SPD said they haven’t arrested a suspect yet.
Details are very limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
