2 people shot in Salisbury, no arrest made

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting in Salisbury on Friday night, the Salisbury Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened on Lloyd Street, but a block number or time hasn’t been released yet.

Both of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD said they haven’t arrested a suspect yet.

Details are very limited at this time.

