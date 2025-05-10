2 sent to hospital after early morning, west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a call about a shooting in west Charlotte early Saturday morning.
Paramedics responded to the scene at the 900 block of S. Summit Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.
Two people had been injured in a shooting and were transported to the hospital, MEDIC said. One patient had life-threatening injuries. The other had serious injuries.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
