2 sent to hospital after early morning, west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a call about a shooting in west Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Paramedics responded to the scene at the 900 block of S. Summit Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Two people had been injured in a shooting and were transported to the hospital, MEDIC said. One patient had life-threatening injuries. The other had serious injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

