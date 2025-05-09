Family, police plead for justice in killing of man ambushed in York

YORK, S.C. — There is a push for justice for a Gastonia man who was gunned down at a York home in May 2024.

The Jai’Shaun Young’s grandmother said he was visiting a friend at the time of the homicide.

The York Police Department reached out to Channel 9 to talk about the case, because the detective said she’s at a crossroad.

She knows others were involved in the slaying of the 21-year-old father and she needs people to come forward, so his family can get justice.

“He meant a great deal to me,” said Gayle Burger, the victim’s grandmother.

She is still picking up the pieces.

“It’s been really hard,” she said. “He would always tell me, ‘Granny, I’ll see you later. I’ll be back.’”

York police said the young father was ambushed -- shot and killed in the back of a house on Galilean Road.

Taylor was not the intended target, detectives said. The shooting was gang-related, but Taylor was not involved in that kind of activity.

“Mr. Young will forever be young,” said Det. Sgt. Kiera Fayal with the York Police Department.

Fayal has spent the past year investigating Young’s murder.

One arrest has been made but she knows others are responsible, too.

“The most difficult part in this investigation has been getting those that know the intricate details of what occurred to come forward,” Fayal said.

They hope getting this story out into the public could create leads.

“At the end of the day, I want justice,” said Shauna Burger, the victim’s mother. “Jai’Shaun left behind a beautiful little boy. Put yourself in my shoes. Not even my shoes, my grandson’s shoes.”

“(The child) needs answers, and I want to do what’s necessary to seek justice for him,” Fayal said.

A 15-year-old was arrested in this case and charges for him are pending.

Police believe others are responsible for the ambush.

If you have information, call the police department at 803-684-4141.

You can remain anonymous.