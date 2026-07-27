Search intensifies for North Carolina woman missing from Grenada

CARY, N.C. — The Royal Grenada Police Force is seeking help finding a 44-year-old North Carolina woman who disappeared on vacation.

Elizabeth “Liz” Waddell, of Cary, was last seen near the water at Grand Anse Beach on July 22, our partners in Raleigh, WTVD, reported. Waddell’s husband, Cailen Waddell, reported her missing.

Mr. Waddell, who serves as the Town of Cary’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources manager, traveled to Grenada on Friday to assist in the search efforts.

The Royal Grenada Police Force is now asking fishermen, boat operators and residents along Grenada’s southern coastline to report any sightings or information that could help locate Waddell.

Waddell is described by her husband as approximately 5 feet tall with short blonde hair.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding Waddell’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Royal Grenada Police Force.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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