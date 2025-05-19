2 teens, 1 adult killed in separate Charlotte shootings

CHARLOTTE — Two juveniles and an adult were killed in separate shootings over the weekend in Charlotte.

Early Saturday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg investigated its first homicide of the weekend on Freedom Drive. Najee Pendergrass, 27, died at the scene.

Two teens were also shot to death within hours of each other.

One shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday in north Charlotte on Winding Path Way. Victor Ramirez Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another deadly shooting was reported later in the afternoon on Spring Street next to Greenville Park. There is not much information about the 17-year-old victim other than that he was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian where he died.

“It’s a priority for us and we just want the community, for it to be a priority for them, for parents and for everybody involved with juveniles, because I don’t want to have to stand up here again and tell you that another juvenile lost their life,” said CMPD Maj. Michael Ford.

No additional details have been made available.

