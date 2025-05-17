CMPD investigating homicide after shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting in west Charlotte early Saturday morning, detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say.

CMPD says they found a person with gunshot wounds in a parking lot around 2:40 a.m. on Freedom Drive. They were pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and will release information as the case evolves.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

