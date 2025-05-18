1 dead after shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Officials say that one person is dead after a shooting in north Charlotte Saturday night.

CMPD says that they were called to the 100 block of Winding Path Way just before 3 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When crews got on scene they found a victim with gunshot wounds in a parking.

The victim, Victor Ramirez Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD’s homicide unit are investigating this shooting but so far, no suspects have identified.

There is no word on what led to this shooting but we will provide all updates on this situation as they become available.

RELATED STORY: Police investigating shooting in west Charlotte neighborhood

Police investigating shooting in west Charlotte neighborhood

©2025 Cox Media Group