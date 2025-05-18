CMPD launches homicide investigation after north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have launched a homicide investigation in north Charlotte after a Sunday afternoon shooting.

MEDIC responded to a call about a shooting at the 1200 block of Spring Street around 4:20 p.m.

One patient was treated for life-threatening injuries and sent to the hospital, MEDIC said.

Then, about an hour later, CMPD announced it was launching a homicide investigation at the same location.

Channel 9 is on the way to the scene to learn more.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

