2 wanted, juvenile arrested for nearly 200 car break-ins across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A juvenile has been arrested and two more suspects are still wanted after more than 180 cars were broken into in the SouthPark, Myers Park, and Dilworth neighborhoods of Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the crimes happened on Dec. 14 and Dec. 18.

On Dec. 14 around 1:30 a.m., officers were call to the SouthPark Mall area. There, they found several vehicles had been broken into and items were stolen from them. The victims told police it happened either late on Dec. 13 or early on Dec. 14.

Police discovered more break-ins, learning a total of 84 cars were broken into that day in the SouthPark and Myers Park area. Those are listed below:

Five vehicles on Sharon Road, near the mall

Eighteen vehicles on Sharon Road, near the mall

Twenty-six vehicles in the 800 block of Cherokee Road, off Providence Road near Queens Road

Seventeen vehicles on Roswell Avenue, off Queens Road West

Two vehicles on Cameron Valley Parkway, off Fairview Road

Nine vehicles at a condominium complex on Queens Road

Seven vehicles at an apartment complex on Queens Road West, near Selwyn Avenue

Detectives learned the same three suspects accused in those cases had also broken into 100 cars at two apartment complexes in Dilworth. Those happened early on Monday -- four days later.

According to police, 92 vehicles were broken into at the Camden Dilworth apartments on Kenilworth Avenue. Channel 9 reported that case on Tuesday.

“You just see sparkling everywhere,” Thomas Bennett told Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis. “It looked like diamonds, but it’s all just shattered glass.”

According to the police reports, nothing of high value was taken from any of the cars. They list items like clothing and glasses, for example. Bennett said the only thing taken from his car was a pair of old AirPods.

“To break out all the windows and the moonroof, you’re making a statement and just being a terrible person,” he said.

In addition, police said just down the street at 1010 Dilworth Apartments, eight cars were broken into.

Police have identified two suspects in the cases and are working to identify the third.

19-year-old Hannah Jayna Freeman A juvenile has been arrested and two more suspects, one of whom is Freeman, are still wanted after more than 180 cars were broken into in the SouthPark, Myers Park and Dilworth neighborhoods of Charlotte. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

The juvenile turned himself in to police early Tuesday and was charged with auto theft, breaking into a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking into a motor vehicle, and conspiracy. He was released into the custody of his mother after police were unable to take out a secure custody order.

CMPD said the juvenile “has a lengthy criminal history and is known to officers.” They plan to revisit the custody order with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

As for the other suspects, police identified one as 19-year-old Hannah Jayna Freeman. Officers tried to arrest her Tuesday but she sped away from officers in a stolen vehicle. Investigators said she will be charged with more than 100 criminal violations tied to the investigation.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or click here.

(PREVIOUS: 100-plus cars damaged in string of break-ins around Dilworth, South End)

100-plus cars damaged in string of break-ins around Dilworth, South End





©2023 Cox Media Group