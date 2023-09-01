2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Statesville, deputies say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A two-year-old boy has died after being accidentally shot by an older sibling Thursday evening, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. at home on Fort Dobbs Road in Statesville.
Deputies said the victim’s five-year-old brother found a loaded gun inside the family’s vehicle.
The two-year-old was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem, where they later died.
Deputies said this shooting is still under investigation.
However, no charges have been filed at this time.
