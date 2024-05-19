NC Senate advances bill that could lead to juvenile cases beginning in Superior Court

CHARLOTTE — Teens who commit certain felonies may soon have their cases start outside of juvenile court in North Carolina.

Senate lawmakers have advanced a juvenile justice modification bill.

This means 16- to 18-year-olds accused of certain felonies would have their cases begin in Superior Court before seeing if the juvenile court is more appropriate.

The offenses range from first-degree murder to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Supporters of the proposed bill say it is not a rollback of the raise the age law.

The bill will have to pass the House before going to the governor.

(WATCH BELOW: 3 juveniles charged in deadly Mooresville home invasion)

3 juveniles charged in deadly Mooresville home invasion





















©2024 Cox Media Group