2-year-old hospitalized after apartment shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 2-year-old to the hospital Sunday morning.

Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 5000 block of Evoke Living Lane on Sunday around 1:40 a.m.

CMPD officers discovered multiple apartments that had been struck by gunfire. Officers also located a 2-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound in one of the apartments, according to police.

Officers began rendering lifesaving medical aid to the child and transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 2-year-old is currently in stable condition, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(VIDEO: “I heard several shots’: Residents rattled after deadly shooting in east Charlotte)

“I heard several shots’: Residents rattled after deadly shooting in east Charlotte









©2024 Cox Media Group