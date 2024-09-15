12-year-old charged in shooting death of 16-year-old, police say

CHARLOTTE — A 12-year-old child was charged in connection to a deadly shooting of a 16-year-old, police said.

The shooting happened Friday, Sept. 13 shortly after 7 p.m. in the 8500 block of Burnt Umber Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrived on scene and located the victim, 16-year-old Jaiden Harris, with a gunshot wound.

According to MEDIC, Harris died at the scene.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 12-year-old child who was charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to CMPD.

The 12-year-old was released into the custody of their parents.

The investigation is still active. If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to call 704-432-TIPS.





