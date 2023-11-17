2 years after Pageland mom disappeared, her body still hasn’t been found

PAGELAND, S.C. — It’s been more than two years since Pageland mom Deidre Reid disappeared.
Family members say Reid drove her son’s father, Emanuel Bedford, to a Charlotte bus station in September 2021 and was never seen again.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- New developments in case of missing Pageland mother help bring closure to family
- Judge denies bond for man accused of killing Chesterfield County mother
- Officials: Person of interest in case of missing SC mother now charged with murder, kidnapping
- Pageland mom’s car found days after disappearance, state says; person of interest denied bond
Investigators said that on the afternoon Reid disappeared, Bedford was spotted on surveillance video at a York County gas station driving Reid’s car.
Two days later, her car was found partially submerged in a pond. Authorities confirmed blood found inside the SUV came back positive for Reid’s DNA.
In March 2022, Bedford was indicted on charges of murder and kidnapping in Reid’s death. Bedford claimed he’s innocent.
Reid’s remains were never found.
On Friday, the solicitor for the case told Channel 9 he could learn more about a possible trial date in January.
(WATCH PREVIOUS: Pageland mom’s car found days after disappearance, state says; person of interest denied bond)
©2023 Cox Media Group