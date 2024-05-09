18-year-old girl reported missing in Matthews, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Police said Olivia Kathleen Bruce was last seen on Tuesday leaving Providence High School.

Bruce is described as 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 120 pounds. She has blue hair, brown eyes, and a septum nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing glasses, light gray sweatpants, a multicolored shirt, and possibly Converse shoes.

Police said Brue could be driving a 2017 gray Chevrolet Volt with a North Carolina license plate that reads KME-3515.

2017 gray Chevrolet Volt

Anyone with information about Bruce’s whereabouts is asked to call 704-847-5555.

