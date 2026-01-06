20 gallons of hazardous material spill at Bessemer City plant

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Twenty gallons of hazardous materials were spilled in Bessemer City.
It happened at a lithium plant just off Highway 161.
Several crews responded to the scene; however, no injuries were reported.
There were also no threats to the surrounding neighborhood.
