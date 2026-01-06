Local

20 gallons of hazardous material spill at Bessemer City plant

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
20 gallons of hazardous material spill at Bessemer City plant
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Twenty gallons of hazardous materials were spilled in Bessemer City.

It happened at a lithium plant just off Highway 161.

ALSO READ: York County solar panel manufacturer disputes ‘worst-case scenario’ report for hazardous chemicals

Several crews responded to the scene; however, no injuries were reported.

There were also no threats to the surrounding neighborhood.

VIDEO: York County solar panel manufacturer disputes ‘worst-case scenario’ report for hazardous chemicals

York County solar panel manufacturer disputes ‘worst-case scenario’ report for hazardous chemicals

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read