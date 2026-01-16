$200M Dilworth apartment complex opens for renters

CHARLOTTE — The Seventeen Hundred on East, a long-awaited luxury apartment community, officially opened its doors on Lombardy Circle in Dilworth, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

This sprawling 650,000-square-foot development features 295 units with monthly rents ranging from $1,863 to $3,913, according to the property website.

The two-building complex includes a seven-story structure facing East Boulevard, featuring a rooftop patio. The five-story building consists exclusively of three-bedroom units, housing the leasing office and a range of tenant amenities such as a rooftop pool, shared entertainment spaces and a fitness center.

The project, which cost $200 million to develop, was spearheaded by The Phillips Collective, a local investment management firm led by Brian and Brittani Phillips.

