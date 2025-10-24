2025 Big 22 Finalists: Crest S D’Various Surratt

SHELBY, N.C. — Crest High School’s D’Various Surratt is Channel 9’s last Big 22 Finalist to watch before voting ends on Monday.

Surratt, a safety for Crest, has been a key player in his team’s efforts to reclaim a state championship after a decade-long drought.

His nickname, ‘Pluto,’ comes not from his football prowess but from a childhood nickname given by his mother, inspired by the Disney character.

Surratt is set to join NC State next season. For now, Surratt is focused on making the most of his remaining time with Crest.

>> In the video at the top the page, Channel 9’s Phil Orban highlights Surratt.

(WATCH BELOW: 2025 Big 22 Finalists: Samari Matthews)

2025 Big 22 Finalists: Samari Matthews

©2025 Cox Media Group