Water rescue underway on Lake Wylie

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Someone jumped off a boat into Lake Wylie and didn’t resurface, prompting the York County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a water rescue Thursday afternoon.

Crews are near Little Allison Creek, the sheriff’s office stated. They said to stay clear of first responders.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom and a ground crew are heading to the scene.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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