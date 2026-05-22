The 2026 South Carolina Political Beat Candidate Primary Guide

SOUTH CAROLINA — Republicans and Democrats in South Carolina have options up and down the ballot for the June 9 primary. Governor Henry McMaster is term-limited, and South Carolina voters will elect a new governor this fall. South Carolina voters also will have their say in races for the US Senate, US House, State House, and more. Voters in York, Chesterfield, Chester, and Lancaster Counties can click these pages to learn more about some of the candidates on their ballots.

The primary is June 9. In-person early voting starts May 26.

Where you can vote early in South Carolina.

Unaffiliated voters can cast a vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary.

The Political Beat sent questionnaires to candidates in key races in all of the counties in Channel 9’s viewing area. The answers are unedited. If a candidate did not respond, we will add their response when we get it.

You can find their answers by going to each county’s page below:

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