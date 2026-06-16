The 2026 South Carolina Political Beat Candidate Runoff Guide

SOUTH CAROLINA — A runoff for several races in the South Carolina primary is set for June 23.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and state Attorney General Alan Wilson advanced to a runoff for the Republican nomination for South Carolina governor. The winner will face off against Democratic State Rep. Jermaine Johnson.

Two other key races are heading to a runoff. The Republican Party’s nominations for state attorney general and for state agriculture commissioner.

State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch will face Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo in the state attorney Republican race, while Cody Simpson and Danny Ford II are in the runoff for the state agriculture commissioner Republican nomination.

Polls are now open in South Carolina for early voting ahead of the runoff election that is set for Tuesday, June 23, 2026. You can find out more about early voting in South Carolina by clicking here.

The Political Beat sent questionnaires to all candidates in the runoff The answers are unedited. If a candidate did not respond, we will add their response when we get it.

You can find their answers below:

Republican Gubernatorial Runoff

Pamela Evette (R)

Pamela Evette

What is your occupation?

Lt. Governor

Why are you running?

As a self-made businesswoman, Christian, and mother of three, I’m running to lead our state forward and continue the conservative success we’ve seen under the McMaster-Evette administration. I will work to advance President Trump’s America First agenda and do whatever I can to make our state better for our people and future generations of South Carolinians. I will use everything I’ve learned in business, combined with my time in the executive branch, to keep South Carolina winning.

What is the top priority for the state and how do you plan to address it?

As governor, my top priority will be putting more money back into the pockets of hardworking families and small businesses. We can do this by eliminating the state income tax once and for all and lowering property taxes.

Would you say South Carolina is suffering from a crisis of affordability? If so, how do you plan to tackle it?

South Carolina families are suffering from a crisis of affordability due to government spending. The single largest driver of inflation in any sector, anywhere in the world is government spending.

As governor, I will launch the South Carolina Office of Government Efficiency (S.C.O.G.E) which will utilize technology to root out waste, fraud, and abuse and run state government more efficiently. By cutting wasteful spending and running state government more efficiently, we can put more money back into the pockets of hardworking South Carolina families and small businesses.

What is your position on abortion? Should South Carolina pursue additional abortion restrictions/penalties?

As a woman of faith, mother of three, and proven defender of the unborn, I am unapologetically pro-life.

I’m proud of the work Gov. McMaster and I have done to protect the unborn in South Carolina. Together with the State Legislature, we passed the historic Heartbeat Bill. We also fought to prevent taxpayer dollars from funding abortion clinics — a battle the Attorney General declined to take up. That case ultimately went to the U.S. Supreme Court, where Governor McMaster and our legal team prevailed, establishing a national precedent. We have also worked to protect faith-based pregnancy centers and adoption services across the state.

We must continue to work to change hearts and minds when it comes to protecting the unborn. And while I pray to see a day in S.C. where abortion no longer exists, I am fully committed to keeping South Carolina a state that champions the values of faith, family, and life. I’m honored to have the national endorsement of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and a 100% rating on the South Carolina Citizens for Life Candidate Survey.

What is your stance on legalizing gambling in South Carolina?

In South Carolina, we definitely don’t want to see giant, windowless buildings that attract the worst aspects of a society and prey on vulnerable people. When it comes to facilities and businesses that are going to be net positive and attract economic stimulus in local communities, I say what I say for most things: we need to listen to the people in that local community and allow them to weigh in on such decisions.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I’m the only candidate in this race who has stood by President Trump since Day One in 2015 and never wavered in my support for him and his America First Agenda. I’m the only candidate in this race whom Gov. Henry McMaster endorsed. And I’m the only candidate in this race who has a proven record of results in both the private and public sector, bringing over 30 years of experience in the business world and eight years of experience in the executive branch of government. I built a billion dollar business from the ground up and together with Governor McMaster have delivered one of the greatest conservative success stories in the nation.

Alan Wilson (R)

Alan Wilson

What is your occupation?

I serve as South Carolina’s Attorney General. I’ve spent my career as a prosecutor and public servant, and I also serve as a Colonel in the Army National Guard, with nearly three decades of military service, including a combat tour to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Why are you running?

I’m running for Governor because South Carolina families are being squeezed from every direction, and they deserve leadership that will fight for them. State government has grown too big, costs are too high, and people feel like they’re working harder but falling further behind. I’m running to bring accountability back to government, cut wasteful spending, and make South Carolina more affordable for families and more profitable for businesses.

What is the top priority for the state and how do you plan to address it?

My top priority is affordability. Everything ties back to whether families can get ahead and build a better life here. I will cut wasteful government spending, push to eliminate the state income tax, lower property taxes, and make sure every dollar is being used responsibly. That includes modernizing government, rooting out fraud and abuse, and making smart, conservative decisions that lower costs and create opportunity.

Would you say South Carolina is suffering from a crisis of affordability? If so, how do you plan to tackle it?

Yes, absolutely. Families are feeling it every day at the grocery store, at the gas pump, and in their utility bills. My approach is straightforward: cut waste, reduce spending, and lower taxes. State government shouldn’t be making life more expensive. As Governor, every decision I make will be focused on helping families keep more of their hard-earned money and restoring economic opportunity across our state.

What is your position on abortion? Should South Carolina pursue additional abortion restrictions/penalties?

I am unapologetically pro-life. As Attorney General, I’ve defended South Carolina’s pro-life laws and stood for the protection of the unborn. As Governor, I will continue to support a culture of life while also ensuring that we support mothers, partner with crisis pregnancy centers, strengthen adoption and foster care, focus on prenatal and postnatal care, and stand with families.

What is your stance on legalizing gambling in South Carolina?

Gambling and brick and mortar casinos bring real social and law enforcement challenges. The potential tax revenue would not be worth the negative costs of rise in crime like human trafficking, drug trafficking, and more. As Governor, every decision I’ll make will be based on this question: how will this affect South Carolina families?

What sets you apart from your opponents?

What sets me apart is that I’ve been tested in ways that go far beyond politics. I’ve led under fire, literally. I served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom II and have spent nearly 30 years in the Army National Guard. When lives were on the line, I had to make real decisions under pressure. That kind of leadership stays with you.

I’ve brought that same mindset to my work as Attorney General, taking on violent criminals, defending our laws, and standing up to federal overreach, including being one of the only candidates willing to put my career on the line to defend President Trump.

This race is a job interview. South Carolina doesn’t need someone learning on the job. It needs a proven leader who has been tested, who understands duty and service, and who will fight every day for the people of this state.

Attorney General Runoff

Stephen Goldfinch (R)

Stephen Goldfinch

What is your occupation?

Military Prosecutor, JAG Officer, Conservative Senator and Attorney

Why are you running?

To keep South Carolinians safe, free, and prosperous. The AG’s office prosecutes crime, preserves our state’s conservative values against a Democrat Congress and/or a Democrat Administration, and coordinates with the legislature to ensure SC’s conservative laws are defensible in court. I have extensive experience in all three of those areas and can represent South Carolina well.

What would be your top priority as AG and how do you plan to address it?

Reducing the 4-5 year backlog of violent crime in nearly every county of SC. When cases get that old, criminals get released and victims get revictimized. To fix this, I would take half of the criminal division attorneys from the AG’s office in Columbia and move them to regional attorney general offices across the state, placing them in the solicitor’s offices that aren’t able to reduce the backlogs of crime. I would also heavily focus on fighting the oppressive regulatory environment our businesses have to deal with. Regulations stifle the American entrepreneur and ingenuity, and I commit to fighting the regulations holding SC back.

How do you plan to address violent crime in South Carolina?

See my answer above on reducing the 4-5 year average backlog of violent crime across SC. As for violent crime that is not related to a backlog, I intend to pursue and prosecute the criminals plaguing SC with every possible resource and to the full extent of the law.

What is your stance on the death penalty?

We should use it and use it often.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I am the only veteran. I am the only candidate with vast experience in all three divisions of the AG’s office. I have been a prosecutor. I have litigated against burdensome regulations, all the way to the Supreme Court. And I have served as a conservative senator, writing the laws of SC, but also working with the AG’s office to ensure our conservative laws are defensible in court.

David Stumbo (R)

David Stumbo David Stumbo. (WSOC.)

Stumbo did not respond to our request. We will update this page if we get one.

Agriculture Commissioner Runoff

Cody Simpson (R)

Cody Simpson

What is your occupation?

As a fifth-generation South Carolina farmer, my career has been focused on serving in support of our farmers and agriculture. I have continued to help maintain and grow my family’s farm, W.R. Simpson Farms located in Clarendon County. Recently, I was appointed by President Donald J. Trump as the State Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency, where I worked directly with farmers across our state. Prior to my appointment, I served as the Agriculture Advisor and Chief Executive Assistant to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. Additionally, in a volunteer capacity, I serve as a Major in the South Carolina State Guard.

Why are you running?

As a fifth-generation farmer, I believe that farms are the lifeline of state’s economy. Agriculture isn’t just an industry - it’s a way of life and a matter of national security, and I want to ensure our farmers always have a strong voice. I’m running to protect our farms, support our families, and secure South Carolina’s agricultural future.

How do you plan to strengthen family farms in the state?

We have so many great opportunities in South Carolina to strengthen family-run farms, like my family’s and others; we just have to have strong leadership to lead this charge. I will strengthen family farms by expanding market opportunities, promoting “farm-to-table” partnerships, and protecting farmland from outside threats by our foreign adversaries, like China. I also want to ensure farmers have access to the tools, resources, and support they need to stay competitive and keep their land in production for future generations.

With an ongoing drought threatening farms across the state, how do you plan to protect small farmers when disaster strikes?

Having worked directly with federal disaster and conservation programs, I will make sure small farmers can quickly access relief, crop assistance, and recovery resources. My focus will be cutting red tape, improving response times, and ensuring no farmer is left behind when disaster hits. Relationships in this area matter and knowing how to navigate the federal and state bureaucracy’s matter. Having served in the McMaster Administration and the Trump Administration, no candidate is better positioned or more qualified to navigate these tough issues.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I am President Trump’s endorsed candidate because President Trump knows that I have delivered for South Carolina from the farmhouse to the State House to the White House. As a fifth-generation farmer, I understand the rising costs, the labor challenges, the regulatory burdens, and the uncertainty that too many of our producers’ face. As Commissioner, I will utilize my knowledge of agriculture not just from behind a desk, but also from the cab of a tractor and the fields of South Carolina. And, I will build upon my work for President Trump - leading federal agricultural programs that directly serve farmers and working with producers across all 46 counties - to offer proven leadership, strong relationships, and a clear commitment to putting South Carolina farmers first.

Danny Ford (R)

Danny Ford

What is your occupation?

Danny Lee Ford II is a South Carolina farmer, business owner, husband, father, pilot and lifelong advocate for the land and the people who depend on it.

Why are you running?

I was compelled to run for South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture because I am passionate about the community, steadfast in pursuit of reform and believe the agency should be led by someone who understands agriculture from the ground up, not another career politician or corner office. I have seen how decisions made without a career farmer’s input can increase costs, limit opportunity and put family farms at risk.

How do you plan to strengthen family farms in the state?

I am committed to being a bridge between agriculture and the public by ensuring food standards, supporting economic growth and innovation for farmers and enforcing regulations that protect all the citizens of South Carolina.

With an ongoing drought threatening farms across the state, how do you plan to protect small farmers when disaster strikes?

As Commissioner, I will work closely with state leaders (the Governor and the legislature) to increase federal support and minimize overburdensome red tape that keeps farmers struggling alone. I will work with key federal partner agencies (USDA) to expand opportunities to support our farmers not only when disasters strike but everyday.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I am a career farmer not a career politician. I have no allegiance to an outside agenda but only the agenda to serve SC in a way that helps everyone thrive. When farmers thrive all families thrive. When we prioritize what is good for people over politics everyone wins.

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