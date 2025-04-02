21-year-old woman dies in Burke County fire, investigators say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Fire investigators in Burke County are trying to determine what started a fire near Drexel that killed a 21-year-old woman shortly before lunchtime.
Five fire departments responded to the fire along Peeler Street.
Fire investigators believe the fire started in a bedroom of the home but are unsure of the cause.
The State Bureau of Investigation and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire.
