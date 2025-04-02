21-year-old woman dies in Burke County fire, investigators say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Fire investigators in Burke County are trying to determine what started a fire near Drexel that killed a 21-year-old woman shortly before lunchtime.

Five fire departments responded to the fire along Peeler Street.

Deadly Burke County fire The scene of a fatal fire on April 2, 2025, on Peeler Street near Drexel.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in a bedroom of the home but are unsure of the cause.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire.

VIDEO: Firefighters battle large outdoor fire in Burke County

Firefighters battle large outdoor fire in Burke County

©2025 Cox Media Group