$21M project to improve major road in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Improvements are on the way for one of Cornelius’s busiest roads, West Catawba Avenue.

The road will be transformed into a “reduced conflict intersection,” which will restrict left turns at Liverpool Parkway and Torrence Chapel Road.

Drivers will be directed to new roundabouts being constructed in the area. The $21 million project is set to begin as early as Jan. 5, 2026, and is expected to be completed by spring 2028.

