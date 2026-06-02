Entertainment group plans to revive vacant Charlotte warehouse

CHARLOTTE — Mason Lane Entertainment is bringing a vacant South End warehouse back to life. The Charlotte entertainment company signed a lease for 10,000 square feet at 2519 S. Tryon St., where it will launch The Auxiliary, a 1,000-capacity indoor live music venue, said Ty McBride, founder of Mason Lane Entertainment. The venue will be the first tenant at The Providence Group’s adaptive reuse project The Anthem District.

The Auxiliary, also known as “The Aux”, is expected to open in the third quarter of 2027. The Charlotte Business Journal first reported on plans filed for the project in November.

McBride, who currently manages, promotes and operates the 5,000-capacity Lynchburg Amphitheater at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg, Virginia, said the venue will host a mix of emerging and established artists across genres. The Aux will fill a gap in the Charlotte market for a mid-sized independent music venue, he said, noting former venues like Tremont Music Hall, Park Elevator and the Pterodactyl Club.

“South End has a rich tradition of music venues,” he said. ”We want to bring in a variety of acts — from emerging regional talent to national touring artists on the way up — and give the people of Charlotte a room built for the music, with the sight lines, sound and intimacy that defined those rooms.”

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