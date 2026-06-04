Man shot, killed while chasing suspect who broke into vehicle, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 39-year-old man was killed in an early Thursday morning shooting in Rock Hill after confronting a suspect he saw inside his vehicle, police said.

The incident occurred at 4:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Amelia Avenue.

Authorities said the victim pursued the suspect after spotting them in his vehicle, leading to gunshots being fired. Responding officers located the victim in the yard of a home on Amelia Avenue, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rock Hill Police Department and the York County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the investigation. Both agencies searched the area for the suspect, who has not been located. The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the inquiry.

The suspect in the fatal shooting remains at large as the investigation continues.

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