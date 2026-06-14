22-year-old sentenced for murder of Charlotte teen

CHARLOTTE — A 22-year-old man was sentenced to prison this week after a deadly shooting that happened back in 2023 in north Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department started investigating the shooting after Ja’Kez Kyiesh Johnson was taken to the hospital and died. Johnson was shot in July of 2023 at a home on Curtiswood Drive.

Police had arrested two suspects in the case, Emanuel Isaac Parada and a 15-year-old who wasn’t identified.

Parada, who was 19 at the time, was also charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm.

This week, Parada pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

Parada was sentenced to 157-201 months in prison.

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