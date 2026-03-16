Lancaster teen charged with murder in shooting of mother’s boyfriend

LANCASTER, S.C. — An 18‑year‑old, D’Andre Azam Ivey, has been arrested and charged with murder after deputies say he fatally shot his mother’s boyfriend, 37‑year‑old Justin Damien Bailey, early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a Thompson Road home around 1:40 a.m. and found Bailey with multiple gunshot wounds; he later died at a local hospital.

D’Andre Azam Ivey

Investigators say an argument between Ivey and Bailey escalated when Ivey armed himself with an AR‑style pistol and opened fire.

Ivey was detained shortly after the shooting when deputies stopped the vehicle he was driving.

A firearm believed to have been used in the killing was recovered, along with ballistic evidence inside the home.

Ivey is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He was denied bond.

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