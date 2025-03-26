23andMe files for Chapter 11, genetic data security at risk

The genetic testing company 23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, raising concerns about the security of customer genetic data, according to the Associated Press.

Despite the bankruptcy filing, 23andMe assures that its data storage and protection protocols remain unchanged. However, privacy experts advise users to delete their data due to potential risks of data exposure to buyers or hackers.

“What we’re witnessing with 23andMe is a stark wake-up call for data privacy,” said Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN.

“Genetic data isn’t just a bit of personal information — it is a blueprint of your entire biological profile,” Warmenhoven added.

Anne Wojcicki, co-founder and former CEO of 23andMe, resigned immediately as the company filed for bankruptcy. She plans to bid on the company as it seeks new ownership through a court-approved reorganization plan.

The company aims to reduce costs by rejecting lease contracts in San Francisco and Sunnyvale, California, while continuing operations during the bankruptcy process.

In 2023, a data breach at 23andMe exposed the genetic data of nearly 7 million customers, leading to a $30 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit.

David Choffnes, a computer science professor at Northeastern University, highlighted the sensitivity of genetic data, noting that unlike an email address, genetic data cannot be changed if compromised.

23andMe states it does not share data with health insurance companies, employers, or public databases without user consent, and only shares with law enforcement when legally required.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta reminded consumers of their right to delete their data from 23andMe, emphasizing the importance of data protection amid the company’s financial distress.

If you have a 23andMe account, you can delete your data by logging in and going to “settings” and scrolling to a section called “23andMe Data” at the bottom of the page.

Then, click “View,” download it if you want a copy then go to the “Delete Data” section and click “Permanently Delete Data.” 23andMe will email you to confirm and you will need to follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

If you previously asked 23andMe to store your saliva sample and DNA, you can also ask that it be destroyed by going to your account settings and clicking on “Preferences.” And you can withdraw consent to third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample under “Research and Product Consents.”

