CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a South End shooting Saturday night.

MEDIC responded to the 1220 block of South Caldwell Street around 6:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, they located one person with life-threatening injuries. That patient was transported to a nearby hospital.

Channel 9 had a crew at the scene, who said it looked like the incident took place in the parking lot of Inlivian Strawn Tower.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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