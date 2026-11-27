CHARLOTTE — A new Charlotte apartment complex is looking to attract tenants with a dedicated wellness and recovery center featuring amenities typically found at boutique gyms.

Canvas at the Quarry, a new 350-unit apartment complex near the Sugar Creek light rail station, offers two saunas, a cryotherapy lounge, hydromassage, massage chairs and compression devices.

As new apartment buildings open across Charlotte, developers are competing for tenants by offering unique amenities.

Canvas at the Quarry says its wellness and recovery center sets it apart by providing services residents would otherwise find at a boutique gym.

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