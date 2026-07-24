24-hour cancer fundraiser returns to Myers Park

CHARLOTTE — The 25th edition of the 24 Hours of Booty cycling and walking event returns to Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood this weekend.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

The annual fundraiser, which supports cancer research and survivorship programs, begins Friday at 7 p.m. Participants will ride and walk a continuous loop through Myers Park for 24 hours.

The route includes Queens Road West, Hopedale Avenue, Queens Road, and Selwyn Avenue. Drivers should expect increased traffic and temporary delays in the area throughout the event.

Motorists are encouraged to use Providence Road or Park Road as alternate routes while the event is underway.

24 Hours of Booty is a rain-or-shine event.

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