New traffic plan set for Mooresville High School to improve student safety

A new traffic pattern will begin at Mooresville High School on Aug. 5 to establish a safer route for students. This change is implemented at the start of the new school year to address safety concerns for students traveling between the school’s two campus buildings.

The Mooresville Graded School District is initiating these traffic adjustments to improve the movement of vehicles and ensure student well-being.

Classes at Mooresville High School are stretched between two buildings located across the street from each other. This arrangement necessitates students crossing the street to attend various classes throughout the day.

The new traffic pattern aims to mitigate the congestion that currently affects the area around the school, particularly on Magnolia Street.

Tiffany Stutts, who lives near Mooresville High School, described the current traffic situation as challenging. “It’s kinda chaotic. We have both cross streets here, and traffic is not fun all the time,” Stutts said.

Chief Michael Royal Operations Officer for the Mooresville Graded School District, explained the core reason for the changes.

“We’re trying to reduce the amount of traffic on Magnolia Street. We have our students that cross back and forth there in the mornings, in the afternoons, and during class change,” Royal said.

Under the new plan, drivers dropping off students must enter the parking lot from Edgemoor Drive and follow a loop toward Magnolia Street. Staff members and student drivers will access parking lots from Cabarrus Avenue, Magnolia Street or Center Avenue.

Students walking to the building will utilize Blue Devil Boulevard or the entrance facing East Center Avenue. Blue Devil Boulevard will be blocked by parked school buses, which will prevent vehicles from driving up to those entrances for drop-offs.

Royal indicated that the decision to implement these changes was influenced by feedback from community members, school board members, and law enforcement.

While Stutts stated she has not publicly shared her opinion on the traffic, she expressed hope for its success. “I have mixed feelings about it. I think it can be a positive thing if the traffic pattern improves,” Stutts said.

The first day of school for the Mooresville Graded School District is scheduled for Aug. 5. Students in Iredell-Statesville Schools will begin their academic year one week later, on Aug. 12.

Parents of Mooresville High School students will receive a message from the school administration providing more specific details about the new traffic pattern.

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