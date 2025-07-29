24 Hours of Booty raises nearly $1.7 million in 24th year

CHARLOTTE — 24 Hours of Booty celebrated its 24th year with $1.69 million raised to help support cancer research and treatment.

Presented by Levine Cancer Institute, the foundation’s annual charity cycling and walking event, drew more than a thousand people last week.

“What an incredible 24th year of 24 Hours of Booty,” Katherine Murphy, executive director of 24 Foundation, said. “We are so grateful to every rider, walker, runner, rucker, volunteer, survivor, sponsor, and supporter who showed up with heart and purpose—even in the heat—to help us make an immediate impact in our cancer community."

Participants biked from Friday to Saturday evening and faced extreme heat.

24 Foundation said they prepared thoroughly for the dangerous temperatures, prioritizing the safety and comfort of all attendees. Cooling measures included misting fans, hydration stations, a fan wall, ice baths and on-site medical support.

Since 2002, the event has brought in more than $30 million.

Next year’s event will be on on July 24 and 25.

