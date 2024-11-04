27M grant could help keep trains from blocking roads in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Chester County won a $27 million federal grant from the Federal Railroad Administration, which leaders said will help create a new connection between two rail lines south of downtown Chester.

Motorists and emergency workers have dealt with trains that block tracks in the area and those improvements should end that.

“If I’m going to work, I don’t want to be late 30-45 minutes, because you can’t go this way, that way I’m stuck,” said driver Rebecca Welch.

The grant will also help increase rail capacity, possibly drawing more companies that use rail to the area.

Leaders said the work will take some time, and it could be two years before drivers see a difference.

Train tracks in Chester County









©2024 Cox Media Group